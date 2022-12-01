Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,500 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 1,472,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 754.5 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

SURDF remained flat at $26.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

Featured Stories

