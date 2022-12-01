Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the October 31st total of 699,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.7 days.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SMMCF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMMCF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

