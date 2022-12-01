Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director Jose H. Bedoya Sells 4,366 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $507.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Surmodics by 141.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

