Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Director Jose H. Bedoya Sells 4,366 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $152,329.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Surmodics Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ SRDX opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $507.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics
About Surmodics
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surmodics (SRDX)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.