Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading Up 9.4%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 153,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Surna Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

About Surna

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

