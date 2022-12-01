Susan Daimler Sells 4,375 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 947,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

