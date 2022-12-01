SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $231.78 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.