Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,000 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the October 31st total of 1,529,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.9 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SWDBF remained flat at $16.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
