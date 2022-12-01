Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the October 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SYIEY traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,724. Symrise has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

