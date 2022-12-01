Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.79

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.79 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 19.60 ($0.23). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 341,513 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.80. The firm has a market cap of £39.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

