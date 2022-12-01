Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.42.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $18.30 on Thursday, hitting $357.84. 1,309,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.79.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

