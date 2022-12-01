Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.28-10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.775-5.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.65 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.35 EPS.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.42.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $12.83 on Thursday, reaching $352.37. 15,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,661. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.65.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 83.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

