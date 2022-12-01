Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Atlantic Securities raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $339.54, but opened at $369.25. Synopsys shares last traded at $358.67, with a volume of 8,845 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

