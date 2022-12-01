T Joe Head Sells 3,500 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) CTO T Joe Head sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $11,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,099,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
INTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
