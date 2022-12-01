T Joe Head Sells 3,500 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) CTO T Joe Head sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $11,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,099,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Intrusion Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Intrusion Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 574,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 1.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 709,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

