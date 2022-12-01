Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TAIPY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.45.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile
