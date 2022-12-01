Tardan Francois Sells 4,600 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.51. 88,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.58 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

