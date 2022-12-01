Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Up 16.7%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 197,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 137,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

