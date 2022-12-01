Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Dianne C. Whitfield Sells 1,182 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $19,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,193. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

TARS stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 84,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,422. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $450.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

