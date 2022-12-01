Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Dianne C. Whitfield Sells 1,182 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $19,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,193. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %
TARS stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 84,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,422. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $450.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.