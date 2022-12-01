Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 736,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,843,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $405.23 million, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

