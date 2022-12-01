Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 32,200 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,935,000 after buying an additional 449,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 942.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 49,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 44,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 69.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HIG opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.