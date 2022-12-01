Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 733,110 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,110 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of NIO worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 target price (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

