Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of IPG opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

