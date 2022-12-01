Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 34,735 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,285 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SEA were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $307.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

