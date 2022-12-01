Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $227.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.10 and its 200 day moving average is $200.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

