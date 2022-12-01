Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.62 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Humana by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Humana Trading Up 3.1 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana stock opened at $549.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.