Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,055 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,913 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

