Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 168,616 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.58% of LivaNova worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,442,000 after acquiring an additional 111,520 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

