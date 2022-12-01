Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 20,259 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

