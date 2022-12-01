Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 231,913 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,055 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.