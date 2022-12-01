Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $77.25 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

