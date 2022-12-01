Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,404 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moderna were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at $428,788,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at $428,788,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,377 shares of company stock valued at $81,122,663. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

