Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,379 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $533.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.91 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

