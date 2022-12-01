TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.64

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 17284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

