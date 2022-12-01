TechTarget (TTGT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT):

11/15/2022 – TechTarget had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $47.00.

11/10/2022 – TechTarget had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – TechTarget had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

11/10/2022 – TechTarget was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

10/12/2022 – TechTarget is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 773,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,227. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after purchasing an additional 167,829 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,107 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.