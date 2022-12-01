Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Cut to C$45.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$47.50 to C$46.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.92.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Price Performance

TCS traded up C$1.20 on Thursday, reaching C$30.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.77. The company has a market cap of C$438.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$53.85.

Insider Transactions at Tecsys

About Tecsys

In other news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total value of C$3,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,172 shares in the company, valued at C$32,274,063.80.

(Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.