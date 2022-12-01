Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.43. Teekay shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 449,205 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Teekay Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Institutional Trading of Teekay
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.