Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.43. Teekay shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 449,205 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Teekay in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Teekay in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

