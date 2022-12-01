Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Teijin Trading Up 0.3 %

TINLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Teijin has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

