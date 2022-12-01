Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Update

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Telos by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Telos by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Telos by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLS. B. Riley lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Telos to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Telos to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,193. The company has a market cap of $289.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. Telos has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

