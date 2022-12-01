Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Tenax Therapeutics

TENX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 74,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,915,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

(Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.