Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

