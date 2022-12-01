Tenset Price Up 6.7% This Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Tenset has a market capitalization of $211.43 million and approximately $79,878.68 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00006808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,431,380 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

