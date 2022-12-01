TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.95

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 22900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

TeraGo Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.69. The company has a market cap of C$40.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cymbria Corporation bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,618,300 shares in the company, valued at C$11,759,475.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

