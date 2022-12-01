TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in November

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRRVF remained flat at $18.20 during trading on Thursday. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

Featured Articles

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

