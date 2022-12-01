TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in November

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRRVF remained flat at $18.20 during trading on Thursday. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
