Terrence G. Schneider Sells 340 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $13,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Digi International Trading Down 3.2 %

Digi International stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 238,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,697. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Digi International by 156.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

