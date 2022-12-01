Terrence G. Schneider Sells 340 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $13,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Digi International Trading Down 3.2 %
Digi International stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 238,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,697. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.