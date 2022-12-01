Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $2,592.54 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,251.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,869.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

