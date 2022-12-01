Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $924.00 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $924.00 million and $17.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00005930 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009546 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025194 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008253 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,561,526 coins and its circulating supply is 918,127,863 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars.
