Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 257.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Thales alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Thales Stock Performance

Thales Company Profile

THLEF remained flat at $123.05 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.29. Thales has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $138.90.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.