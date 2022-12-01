The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

AES stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -134.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

