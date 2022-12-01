The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Position Raised by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 21,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,442. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.55%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AZEK to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

