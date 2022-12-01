The Bank of Nova Scotia Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.03 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.57.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at C$52.20 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

