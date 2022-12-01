The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAKE opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

